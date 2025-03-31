Kingsley Ehizibue News: Swings in eight crosses versus Inter

Ehizibue won one of one tackle and recorded eight crosses (three accurate), one interception and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan.

Ehizibue struggled to contain Federico Dimarco on the defensive end but attacked at will, setting a new season high in deliveries. He could have had a bigger day had his teammate finished better. He has started in four of the last five matches, posting three key passes, 11 crosses (three accurate), five tackles (two won) and 12 clearances.