Kingsley Ehizibue News: Tallies four clearances against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Ehizibue recorded one shot (one on goal), four clerances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Ehizibue did a little bit of everything and tried to help the defense but was mostly outclassed by Theo Hernandez on the wing. He has notched 14 crosses (five accurate), eight tackles (five won), three interceptions and 10 clearances in the last five matches.

Udinese
