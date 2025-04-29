Fantasy Soccer
Kingsley Ehizibue

Kingsley Ehizibue News: Will miss Cagliari tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Ehizibue had one kye pass, two tackles (one won) and two interceptions and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Ehizibue had mostly a quiet display, doing his part in the back, and won't be an option for Saturday's away game versus Cagliari because of yellow-card accumulation. Rui Modesto, Thomas Kristensen or Arthur Atta will handle the right wing depending on the formation chosen by the manager.

Kingsley Ehizibue
Udinese
More Stats & News
