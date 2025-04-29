Kingsley Ehizibue News: Will miss Cagliari tilt

Ehizibue had one kye pass, two tackles (one won) and two interceptions and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Ehizibue had mostly a quiet display, doing his part in the back, and won't be an option for Saturday's away game versus Cagliari because of yellow-card accumulation. Rui Modesto, Thomas Kristensen or Arthur Atta will handle the right wing depending on the formation chosen by the manager.