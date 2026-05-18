Kingsley Ehizibue headshot

Kingsley Ehizibue News: Will return against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 1:24am

Ehizibue served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Cremonese.

Ehizibue was replaced by Juan Arizala, who didn't have a good performance in relief. He has notched at least one tackle in six straight displays, accumulating 11 (12 won), scoring twice and adding five shots (two on target), six crosses (three accurate) and two interceptions during that stretch. Moreover, he has logged at least one tackle in his last five starts, totaling 10.

Kingsley Ehizibue
Udinese
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