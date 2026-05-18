Kingsley Ehizibue News: Will return against Napoli
Ehizibue served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Cremonese.
Ehizibue was replaced by Juan Arizala, who didn't have a good performance in relief. He has notched at least one tackle in six straight displays, accumulating 11 (12 won), scoring twice and adding five shots (two on target), six crosses (three accurate) and two interceptions during that stretch. Moreover, he has logged at least one tackle in his last five starts, totaling 10.
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