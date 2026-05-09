Kingsley Ehizibue News: Will skip Cremonese meeting

Ehizibue generated two tackles (two won) and three clearances and received his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Ehizibue only contributed defensively in this one, extending his streak of outings with at least one tackle and one clearance, and won't be an option next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Nicolo Bertola, Oier Zarraga and Juan Arizala will be options to replace him on the right flank.