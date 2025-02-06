Kirian Rodriguez Injury: Out for the time being

Rodriguez (illness) will be out for the time being after being diagnosed with cancer, which he personally announced in a press conference. "Yesterday I was told that I have had a relapse of cancer. I will have to stop again and undergo another chemotherapy treatment to fight the disease."

Rodriguez will be sidelined as he battles illness. His absence is a significant blow to the team, as the captain is an undisputed starter in midfield. He has recorded three assists, 33 tackles, and 18 crosses in 21 league appearances this season. Newcomer Stefan Bajcetic is likely to step into the starting lineup for upcoming matches.