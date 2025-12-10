Scherpen conceded three goals yet still delivered two key saves. He kept the score level in the 15th minute sequence initially by stopping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from point-blank range before Igor Paixao scored on the rebound. Through the middle period he handled crosses and corners as Marseille's confidence grew, preventing the visitors from running away with the game. Scherpen will look to show a better figure next year against Bayern on Jan. 21 since Union SG are now in a difficult position to qualify for the next round, although it remains a possibility.