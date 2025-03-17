Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kjetil Haug headshot

Kjetil Haug News: Concedes two against Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Haug recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Haug was in net for a sixth consecutive match Sunday, continuing to fill in for the injured Guillaume Restes. He had a tough day, allowing two while only making one save, remaining at one clean sheet in six appearances. He could return to the bench next match, as Restes could be fit after the international break.

Kjetil Haug
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now