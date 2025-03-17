Kjetil Haug News: Concedes two against Strasbourg
Haug recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.
Haug was in net for a sixth consecutive match Sunday, continuing to fill in for the injured Guillaume Restes. He had a tough day, allowing two while only making one save, remaining at one clean sheet in six appearances. He could return to the bench next match, as Restes could be fit after the international break.
