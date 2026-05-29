Kjetil Haug News: Signs for Go Ahead Eagles

Haug has joined Go Ahead Eagles from Toulouse on a three-year contract, his new club announced.

Haug began his career at Kvik Halden before spending four years in Manchester City's academy from 2014, then returning to Norway with Sogndal and later Valerenga before moving to Toulouse in 2022, where he spent several seasons as backup while also completing multiple loan spells back in Norway. Technical manager Marc van Hintum expressed strong confidence in Haug's potential despite his predominantly backup role at Toulouse, noting he had been on the club's radar for some time due to his qualities and presence. Haug himself described the move as an exciting new challenge, praising the atmosphere and supporter experience at De Adelaarshorst as factors that immediately made him feel at home at the club.