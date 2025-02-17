Kjetil Haug News: Two saves in relief

Haug made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Haug entered the fixture just before halftime following an injury to first-choice keeper Guillaume Restes. Over his 47 minutes of play, he made two saves and one clearance while conceding the fixture's lone goal. If Restes is unavailable, Haug is likely to be the man between the sticks Sunday when Toulouse travel to tussle with relegation-threatened Le Havre.