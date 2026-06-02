Ko Itakura News: Expected to start in back line

Itakura has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to marshal Japan's back-three throughout the competition as the defensive organiser and leader.

Itakura made 18 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season after joining on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach, bringing valuable Champions League and Bundesliga experience to the Amsterdam club while continuing his excellent form at the highest level of Dutch football. The defender's ability to read the game, his composure in possession and his effectiveness in one-on-one situations make him one of the most complete center-backs in the squad, and manager Moriyasu will count on his leadership and experience to organise the defensive unit throughout the tournament. Itakura heads into the World Cup as the defensive anchor of a Japan side with genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.