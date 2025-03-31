Ko Itakura News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Itakura had one shot on goal, made three tackles (all won), 10 clearances and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Itakura had another game with double-digit clearances to his account while also being helpful on the attacking end as his lone shot generated the rebound that was slotted home by Alassane Plea for the game-winning goal. With 131 clearances over 26 league starts, Itakura ranks fifth in the category among all Bundesliga players, forming with Nico Elvedi one of the most dominant defensive partnerships of the game.