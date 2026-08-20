Ko Itakura News: Returns to Gladbach

Itakura has returned to Borussia Monchengladbach on a contract through 2030, the club announced.

Itakura originally joined Gladbach in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, making 80 competitive appearances and scoring seven goals across three seasons before joining Ajax last summer, where he made 26 appearances in all competitions and scored once. Itakura is expected to start in central defense alongside Kevin Diks, stepping into the void left by Nico Elvedi's departure.