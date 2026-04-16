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Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 1:44pm

Mainoo (undisclosed) is aiming to be in contention for Saturday's match against Chelsea after being involved in training Thursday, according to SullyTalks.

Mainoo missed one game while recovering from a slight injury, but he might bounce back into a starting spot if he's fully healthy, challenging Manuel Ugarte for a central midfield role alongside Casemiro. The 20-year-old has seen consistent playing time when available, averaging 49.1 accurate passes and 1.9 tackles per game and adding two assists over his last 11 starts.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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