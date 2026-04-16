Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Could return Saturday

Mainoo (undisclosed) is aiming to be in contention for Saturday's match against Chelsea after being involved in training Thursday, according to SullyTalks.

Mainoo missed one game while recovering from a slight injury, but he might bounce back into a starting spot if he's fully healthy, challenging Manuel Ugarte for a central midfield role alongside Casemiro. The 20-year-old has seen consistent playing time when available, averaging 49.1 accurate passes and 1.9 tackles per game and adding two assists over his last 11 starts.