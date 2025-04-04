Fantasy Soccer
Kobbie Mainoo headshot

Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Mainoo (undisclosed) could return for Sunday's clash with Manchester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. I think Kobbie is returning to training, so we'll see and assess for this game already"

Mainoo has been sidelined since before the international break but is now back in training and has a chance to return Sunday. The midfielder would likely compete for a place on the bench if deemed fit, as he won't have the match fitness for a starting role Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
