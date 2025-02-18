Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Likely out for weeks

Mainoo (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training late last week and is expected to miss a few weeks, coach Ruben Amorim confirmed in a press conference. "Let's see, I think weeks."

Mainoo has been establishing himself as a key figure in Ruben Amorim's midfield, and this injury comes at a tough time. He could be sidelined for a few weeks, adding to the team's growing list of absences. Casemiro is likely to take on a bigger role in the upcoming matches.