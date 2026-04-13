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Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Out with small injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 12:06pm

Mainoo is out for Monday's match against Leeds United due to a "small issue in training," according to his club. "Over the last day or so, Kobbie just had an issue in training. So it seems small, but big enough to keep him out tonight. It wasn't worth the risk, to be honest, so we're hoping it's pretty small, and it won't be too long."

Mainoo is a new addition to the injury list as United prepares to face Leeds, as the midfielder went down with a minor injury in training. This does force a change for the club, as they welcome Manuel Ugarte into the starting XI. They take the field again Saturday against Chelsea, giving Mainoo around five days to recover, leaving him with a chance to make the outing if the injury is truly "small."

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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