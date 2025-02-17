Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Picks up injury in training

Mainoo (undisclosed) picked up an injury in training that ruled him out of Sunday's clash against Tottenham, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "He felt something during training."

Mainoo sustained an injury in training ahead of Sunday's match and was ruled out of the game. It is still unclear whether the issue is serious, but it could be a significant blow for the team if he misses multiple games given his importance in midfield. If he is sidelined, Casemiro is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield.