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Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Questionable for Chelsea match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Mainoo (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Kobbie, [is doing] little bits, yeah, we're working towards it. He's done little bits, so there's a decision to be made there."

Mainoo missed the last match with an undisclosed injury but is trending in the right direction for Saturday, as the midfielder is now set to be a late call. That said, he will likely face some testing ahead of the contest, with that deciding if he will be an option or not. He has been a starter ever since Carrick took the role as manager, looking to return to that role once he is fit enough for 90 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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