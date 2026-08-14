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Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Returns for Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Mainoo (back) has been included in Manchester United's squad for Saturday's friendly against AC Milan, the club announced.

Mainoo's inclusion follows a preseason spent managing a back issue, having been left out of the previous match against Leeds while coach Michael Carrick said he wasn't quite ready and was being held back for this game. Despite being relegated to a backup role for England at the World Cup, he remains one of United's most reliable options and should provide steady passing and defensive numbers once fully up to speed, though he'll face competition for minutes from offseason signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. Mainoo is expected to build toward a fuller workload as the new season approaches.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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