Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Timeline uncertain

Mainoo (undisclosed) has no definite timeline for his return, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Kobbie [Mainoo] will maybe return in a few weeks, I don't know for sure."

Mainoo was hoping to make his return after the international break but it appears he may not be ready directly after the break. The midfielder isn't as much of a loss with Manuel Ugarte back from injury and available for selection, though Mainoo would be a valuable option as United cope with a busy schedule.