Kobbie Mainoo News: Additional midfield option

Mainoo has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to provide manager Thomas Tuchel with a technically assured and composed midfield option capable of stepping in alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham whenever called upon.

Mainoo ended the season having made 28 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, contributing one goal and two assists across 1,654 minutes in a campaign that saw him sign a new long-term contract extension to 2031, further underlining the club's belief in his development trajectory after the departure of coach Ruben Amorim who limited his playing time. The young midfielder brings dribbling ability, composure under pressure and the intelligence to operate in tight spaces that makes him a natural fit in any possession-based midfield system, and his previous tournament experience at Euro 2024 gives him a familiarity with the big-occasion environment. Mainoo heads into the World Cup as one of the most technically gifted young midfielders in the squad and a player who could play a crucial role if England reach the later stages of the competition.