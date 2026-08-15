Kobbie Mainoo News: Makes bench for final friendly

Mainoo (back) makes the bench for Saturday's final friendly against AC Milan, the club posted.

Mainoo's inclusion follows a preseason spent managing a back issue, having been left out of the previous match against Leeds United while coach Michael Carrick said at the time he wasn't quite ready and was being held back for this fixture. Despite being relegated to a backup role for England at the World Cup, he remains one of United's most reliable options, though he'll face competition for minutes from offseason signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as he builds toward a fuller workload heading into the new 2026/27 Premier League season.