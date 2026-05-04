Kobbie Mainoo headshot

Kobbie Mainoo News: Scores winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mainoo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Mainoo scored a heroic goal during the second half, finishing with aplomb to send the United fans into rapture with a huge win over a struggling Liverpool side. At the start of the season Mainoo seemed to be on the outside of the squad looking in. Now he's scored a huge derby goal and extended his stay with the club for a further five years.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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