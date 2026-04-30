Kobbie Mainoo News: Signs extension until 2031

Mainoo signed a new contract extending his stay at Manchester United until June 2031, the club announced.

Mainoo has been associated with the club since the age of six and has already made 98 appearances, scoring the decisive goal in the 2024 FA Cup final against Manchester City and representing England in the Euro 2024 final. Director of Football Jason Wilcox described Mainoo as one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world, praising his technical ability, professionalism and humble personality as the qualities that make him a perfect role model within the squad. Mainoo himself expressed his determination to help the club fight for major trophies in the years ahead, citing the momentum he feels building inside the club as a key motivation behind his commitment to stay. The extension ties down one of United's most exciting homegrown talents at a time when the club is rebuilding under coach Michael Carrick. This season, Mainoo contributed two assist and 21 chances created in 25 appearances across all competitions.