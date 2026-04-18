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Kobbie Mainoo News: Starting in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Mainoo (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Mainoo passed the testing ahead of the contest that had been set to determine his availability, with the positive trend that had emerged following his absence last match proving enough for the coaching staff to hand him a starting role. The midfielder has been a fixture in the lineup ever since Michael Carrick took over as manager, and his return to full fitness slots him straight back into his natural role at the heart of the team.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
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