Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kobe Franklin headshot

Kobe Franklin Injury: Subs in and out against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 6:47pm

Franklin subbed on and off the Cincinnati-Toronto game because of an undisclosed injury. He logged two interceptions.

Franklin replaced Raoul Petretta, who suffered a lower-body injury. Unfortunately for the former, he himself got a knock that resulted in his place being taken by Lazar Stefanovic. Currently, Toronto FC's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Montreal, meaning Franklin has barely a few days to recover before the Canadian clubs clash.

Kobe Franklin
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now