Kobe Franklin Injury: Subs in and out against Cincinnati
Franklin subbed on and off the Cincinnati-Toronto game because of an undisclosed injury. He logged two interceptions.
Franklin replaced Raoul Petretta, who suffered a lower-body injury. Unfortunately for the former, he himself got a knock that resulted in his place being taken by Lazar Stefanovic. Currently, Toronto FC's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Montreal, meaning Franklin has barely a few days to recover before the Canadian clubs clash.
