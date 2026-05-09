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Kobe Franklin News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Franklin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Franklin set up Emilio Aristizabal's 90th minute strike, picking up his second assist of the season with a pinpoint delivery that the Colombian forward powered home to make it 4-2 and cap the late push. He also held his own defensively with three clearances and one interception in a composed shift at right-back, helping Toronto try to keep Miami's attack in check while winning two aerial duels in the first half. Franklin is heating up in a big way with two goals and two assists over his last five matches, strong production for a right-back.

Kobe Franklin
Toronto FC
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