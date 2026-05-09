Kobe Franklin News: Assists in loss

Franklin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Franklin set up Emilio Aristizabal's 90th minute strike, picking up his second assist of the season with a pinpoint delivery that the Colombian forward powered home to make it 4-2 and cap the late push. He also held his own defensively with three clearances and one interception in a composed shift at right-back, helping Toronto try to keep Miami's attack in check while winning two aerial duels in the first half. Franklin is heating up in a big way with two goals and two assists over his last five matches, strong production for a right-back.