Kobe Franklin headshot

Kobe Franklin News: Back to back on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:30am

Franklin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Franklin made a second consecutive start after limited involvement earlier in the season and found the net in both matches. The defender converted two of his three attempts, with those goals standing as his only tallies in the league for Toronto in his fifth season with the senior senior side.

Kobe Franklin
Toronto FC
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