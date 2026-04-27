Kobe Franklin headshot

Kobe Franklin News: Earns another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Franklin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Atlanta United.

Franklin continues his great offensive run despite being a right-back, as he found Emilio Aristizabal in the 71st minute for Toronto's only goal. This marks his third straight game with a goal contribution, earning two goals and an assist during that span. This accounts for all of his goal contributions this season in his seven appearances (five starts).

Kobe Franklin
Toronto FC
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