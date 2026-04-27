Kobe Franklin News: Earns another goal contribution
Franklin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Atlanta United.
Franklin continues his great offensive run despite being a right-back, as he found Emilio Aristizabal in the 71st minute for Toronto's only goal. This marks his third straight game with a goal contribution, earning two goals and an assist during that span. This accounts for all of his goal contributions this season in his seven appearances (five starts).
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