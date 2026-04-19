Kobe Franklin News: Nets late equalizer
Franklin scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Austin FC.
Franklin capitalized on the mayhem in the box and equalized in the 88th minute. He recorded 33 passes and also made a clearance and an interception. He has come off the bench for each of his last three appearances and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.
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