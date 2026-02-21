Kobi Henry Injury: Absent with hamstring issue

Henry is not in the squad against Vancouver as he deals with a hamstring injury, the club reported Saturday.

Henry signed a permanent deal with Real Salt Lake in December after spending time on loan with French side Stade Reims, but he's not ready to make his return to MLS due to the injury. He's expected to play a minor role behind Justen Glad, Sam Junqua and eventually Lukas Engel (knee), but his absence could continue to reduce the team's defensive depth.