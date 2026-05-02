Koffi Franck Kouao News: Eligible going forward
Kouao is back from a one-game suspension he served Saturday against Monaco.
Kouao will push for a starting spot in upcoming contests, threatening Bouna Sarr at right-back. Prior to the ban, Kouao was active in terms of defensive contributions, tallying 68 clearances, 70 tackles and 29 interceptions over 26 league appearances. Additionally, he has recorded two goals and one assist so far.
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