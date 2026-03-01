Koffi Franck Kouao News: Fails to generate assist

Kouao recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Brest.

Kouao got involved in the final third as Metz hunted for an equalizer but it's unlikely he puts up similar numbers going forward. There should be a slowdown against Lens, a side which has scored 45 goals in Ligue 1 play and will likely keep Kouao on the defensive side of the pitch more.