Koffi Franck Kouao News: Makes nine clearances at Rennes
Kouao registered nine clearances, five tackles (four won), one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Rennes.
Kouao led Metz in clearances and tackles to help them keep the clean sheet and earn one point on the road. The right-back also won the second-most duels (10) for his side. He started in all his 23 appearances so far, missing only four games.
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