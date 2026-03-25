Koffi Franck Kouao headshot

Koffi Franck Kouao News: Makes nine clearances at Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Kouao registered nine clearances, five tackles (four won), one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Rennes.

Kouao led Metz in clearances and tackles to help them keep the clean sheet and earn one point on the road. The right-back also won the second-most duels (10) for his side. He started in all his 23 appearances so far, missing only four games.

Koffi Franck Kouao
Metz
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