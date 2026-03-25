Koffi Franck Kouao News: Makes nine clearances at Rennes

Kouao registered nine clearances, five tackles (four won), one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Rennes.

Kouao led Metz in clearances and tackles to help them keep the clean sheet and earn one point on the road. The right-back also won the second-most duels (10) for his side. He started in all his 23 appearances so far, missing only four games.