Koffi Franck Kouao News: Scores in return
Kouao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Toulouse.
After completely sitting out Metz's previous game, Kouao ensured that he will remain a fixture in the team's starting XI with a goal, his second across his last seven appearances. Kouao improved his G/A to three, better than the two he logged last season.
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