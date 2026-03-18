Koffi Franck Kouao headshot

Koffi Franck Kouao News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kouao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Toulouse.

After completely sitting out Metz's previous game, Kouao ensured that he will remain a fixture in the team's starting XI with a goal, his second across his last seven appearances. Kouao improved his G/A to three, better than the two he logged last season.

Koffi Franck Kouao
Metz
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