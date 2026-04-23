Koffi Franck Kouao News: Will miss Monaco Game
Kouao is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Kouao picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the match against Monaco on May 2. The right-back has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Bouna Sarr likely holding the role until he returns.
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