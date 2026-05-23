Kofi Jeremy Amoako News: Signs for Hamburger

Amoako has joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden as the club's first signing of the summer, the club announced.

Amoako arrives from the second division after making 33 appearances across all competitions for Dresden this season, contributing one goal and one assist. Sporting director Claus Costa praised the 22-year-old's physicality, athleticism, pressing intensity and tactical flexibility as qualities that fit perfectly with Hamburger's playing philosophy, while also highlighting his development potential as a key factor behind the recruitment. Amoako was developed in the Wolfsburg academy between 2019 and 2024 before spending a loan spell at Osnabruck in the third division, and is also a current Germany U20 international with six caps at that level. The Hanover-born midfielder expressed his excitement at joining a club with such a passionate fanbase, saying a conversation with coach Merlin Polzin and his staff convinced him immediately that Hamburg was the right destination for the next step in his career.