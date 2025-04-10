Koji Miyoshi Injury: Sideline due to setback
Miyoshi suffered a setback from his thigh injury and will be out for an extended period, coach Dieter Hecking confirmed in the press conference.
Miyoshi is out for an extended period after suffering a setback with his thigh injury. His return timeline remains unclear and he hasn't played significant minutes this season which raises doubts about whether he'll feature again this campaign, as there's little reason to rush him back.
