Koji Miyoshi Injury: Training with team Tuesday
Miyoshi (thigh) was spotted training with the team on Tuesday, the club announced.
Miyoshi is nearing a return from a thigh injury after training with the squad Tuesday following individual sessions last week. He has a good chance to be available for Saturday's match against Augsburg. That said, even if fully fit for the game, he is unlikely to see significant playing time as he has only mainly been used off the bench this season.
