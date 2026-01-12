Oppong is dealing with knee pain and couldn't play in Sunday's clash against Nantes in the French Cup after ending the team training session earlier on Saturday. The center-back will be assessed ahead of Sunday's clash against Toulouse and the club will hope to see him back fit since they are missing a lot of options in the backline already. Melvin Bard could play in a more central role if he had to miss some time, as well as the young Brad-Hamilton Mantsounga who started in Oppong's spot against the Canaries.