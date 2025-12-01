Oppong couldn't carry much more after the hour mark due to a head knock he received in the 58th minute. The center-back will be assessed in the coming days to hope it is nothing more serious than a knock since he has been an undisputed starter for the Aiglons in the back three this season and will be essential for them in Sunday's clash against Angers, in which a victory will be imperative to stop their bad streak. That said, he may have to miss the game, and Dante or Abdulai Juma Bah could be the likely options to replace him.