Kojo Peprah Oppong Injury: Likely available Sunday

Oppong (muscular) is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, according to coach Claude Puel, per France Bleu.

Oppong had been sidelined with muscular issues in recent weeks, but coach Puel's confirmation that he should be present is a timely boost for Nice heading into a crucial relegation battle fixture. With Dante (calf) ruled out for the clash, Oppong is now expected to step into a starting role in the back line against the Ciel & Marine, giving him the opportunity to make an impact in one of the most important games of the Aiglons' season.