Oppong suffers from knee pain and missed Sunday's win against Nantes in the French Cup and hasn't yet resumed team training this week, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Toulouse. Oppong has been a regular starter in the backline for the Aiglons given the numerous absentees due to injury and if he had to miss another game, Melvin Bard could find a role in the central defense, eventhough the young Brad-Hamilton Mantsounga impressed at only 17-year-old in the Coupe de France and could get another starting chance alongside Abdulai Juma Bah.