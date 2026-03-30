Kojo Peprah Oppong Injury: Subs off injured with Ghana
Oppong suffered a physical issue that prevented him from completing Monday's international friendly against Germany.
Oppong had just recovered from a calf injury and may return from international duty with a fitness setback. He's now questionable for the next Ligue 1 matchup versus Strasbourg, with his potential absence allowing Dante and Abdulai Juma Bah to stay active at center-back. Oppong was in great form prior to his injury struggles, tallying 35 clearances and 11 tackles across his last six league starts.
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