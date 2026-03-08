Kojo Peprah Oppong Injury: Suffers calf injury

Oppong was forced off the field in the 18th minute of Sunday's match against Rennes due to a calf injury, according to Ouest France.

Oppong would appear to suffer a calf injury early in Sunday's match and would play on for a few minutes before a goal was scored, likely due to his weakened health, and was finally taken off soon after. Unfortunately for his club, this could be a major loss if he misses further time, starting in 22 of his 23 appearances this season, one of their top defenders. He was replaced by Dante, who will likely bid for more starting time if Oppong remains out.