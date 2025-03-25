Koke Injury: Back in training

Koke (leg) was spotted in team training on Monday, suggesting he is nearing a return from injury, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Koke is nearing a return from injury as he was spotted training with some teammates on Monday. The Atletico captain suffered a leg injury in the game against Celta Vigo in mid-February and has since been sidelined for the last six games, including both legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League and the match against Barcelona in La Liga. He is likely to be back in the squad for Saturday's game against Espanyol, which is a positive development as squad depth is crucial in the title race.