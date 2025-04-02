Koke Injury: In squad list Wednesday
Koke (leg) is included in the squad for Wednesday's Copa Del Rey clash with Barcelona, the club announced.
Koke appears to be fully fit as he is included in the squad for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Barcelona on Wednesday. However, the captain should not be rushed back into the starting XI as he has not played since mid-February and has not been a regular starter this season.
