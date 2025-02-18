Koke Injury: Suffers leg injury

Koke ended the game against Celta Vigo with discomfort, and further medical tests have confirmed he has a muscle injury in his right leg, the club announced. He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation in the gym, with the evolution of his injury determining his return to competition.

Koke is likely to miss upcoming fixtures after suffering a leg injury in Saturday's game. He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation, with his progress determining a timeline for his return. However, the captain has not been a regular starter this season, so his absence should not impact the starting XI significantly.