Koke headshot

Koke Injury: Trains Tuesday, doubtful Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Koke (leg) is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid after training Tuesday, according to F.J. Diaz of AS Diario.

Koke has received a massive update ahead of Wednesday's match, as he was back in training working with and without a ball Tuesday. However, it appears there is still a doubt he will even make the squad list, as he is a late call for the match against Real Madrid. That said, even if he is an option, he is probable to see a limited role, not planned for many minutes after just returning.

Koke
Atlético Madrid
