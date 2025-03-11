Koke Injury: Trains Tuesday, doubtful Wednesday

Koke (leg) is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid after training Tuesday, according to F.J. Diaz of AS Diario.

Koke has received a massive update ahead of Wednesday's match, as he was back in training working with and without a ball Tuesday. However, it appears there is still a doubt he will even make the squad list, as he is a late call for the match against Real Madrid. That said, even if he is an option, he is probable to see a limited role, not planned for many minutes after just returning.